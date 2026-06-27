Azerbaijan road cycling championships to award UCI ranking points

The Azerbaijan Road Cycling Championships will take place from June 27 to 30, with the results set to count toward the International Cycling Union (UCI) rankings, İdman.Biz reports.

The championship is organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation. The results of the competition will be submitted to the UCI and included in the governing body's ranking of national federations.

The individual time trial events will be held in Baku, while the road races are scheduled to take place in the Khizi district.

On June 27 and 28, riders in various age categories will compete in the individual time trials on the Dreamland-Turkan road in the Khazar district of Baku, with races beginning at 9:00 a.m.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation will also organize amateur competitions as part of the national championships. Cyclists aged 35-49 and 50+ will compete over a 15-kilometre course on June 28.

The championship will conclude on June 29 and 30 with the road races in Khizi, where the national champions in their respective categories will be crowned.