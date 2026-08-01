1 August 2026
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Federation Cup for Masters cyclists to take place in Baku

Cycling
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1 August 2026 17:13
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Federation Cup for Masters cyclists to take place in Baku

Amateur riders aged 35 and over will compete at the Velopark in Shikhov

The Azerbaijan Cycling Federation (AzCF), in cooperation with the Baku City Youth and Sports Department, will organize the Federation Cup for the Masters category, İdman.Biz reports.

The event is open to amateur cyclists aged 35 and above, who will compete in a mass-start road race.

Men aged 35-49 will race over a distance of 34 km, while competitors in the 50+ category will cover 25 km. Women aged 35 and over will compete in a 17 km race.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on August 2 at the Velopark in Shikhov.

Idman.Biz
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