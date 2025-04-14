15 April 2025
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Faig Hasanov on his 85th birthday

14 April 2025 14:46
President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Faig Hasanov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

Idman.biz reports the congratulatory message reads:

“Dear Mr. Faig,

I sincerely congratulate you on your 85th birthday.

You have made significant contributions to the development and widespread promotion of chess in Azerbaijan, as well as to the training of a new generation of chess players. You have played a key role in the successful organization of numerous chess tournaments in our country.

For many years, the international chess community has recognized, appreciated, and respected your impactful work as a distinguished chief arbiter who has ensured fairness in more than 150 prestigious international tournaments, including FIDE Grand Prix events, the World Chess Olympiad, and the World Cup.

Your contributions to the advancement of the Azerbaijani chess school have been highly valued by the state, and you have been honored with numerous awards.

On this remarkable day, I extend my warmest regards and wish you a long life and robust health.”

