Mahmoud Muradli has strengthened his leadership in the Reykjavik Open tournament held in the capital of Iceland.

Azerbaijani chess player won his 4th consecutive victory with black pieces over Turkish Eray Kılıça, Idman.biz reports.

Muradli has four points and is ranked 1st, ahead of Abhijeet Gupta (India) according to additional indicators.

Eltaj Safarli, who is in ninth place, is half a point behind him.

