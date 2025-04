Azerbaijani chess players have made a strong start at the Reykjavik Open tournament held in the capital of Iceland.

Eltaj Safarli and Mahammad Muradli are representing Azerbaijan at the event, Idman.biz reports.

In the first round, Safarli won with the black pieces against Thomas Villiers (England), while Muradli defeated Nils Pattnayak (India) with the white pieces.

The tournament, held under the Swiss system, features 424 players and consists of nine rounds.

