Azerbaijani chess players will take part in the Reykjavík Open tournament, which kicks off tomorrow in Iceland’s capital.

Idman.biz reports that Eltaj Safarli and Mahammad Muradli have officially registered for the event.

The tournament will follow a 9-round Swiss system and features a total of 424 participants.

Iran’s Parham Maghsoodloo is the top-rated player of the competition.

Idman.biz