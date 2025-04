From April 4 to 14, two of Azerbaijan's chess players will compete at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games in Serbia.

Chess players Pasham Alizada and Maryam Aghaverdiyeva will compete in the rapid and blitz categories, Idman.biz reports.

The players will be accompanied on the trip by their coach, Nijat Mammadov.

The rapid chess competition will take place from April 6 to 8, while the blitz games are scheduled for April 10.

Idman.biz