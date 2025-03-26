Abasov faces leader in European Championship final

Today, the European Chess Championship for men will conclude in Eforie Nord, Romania.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov still has a chance to climb onto the podium, Idman.biz reports.

Currently in seventh place with 7.5 points, Abasov will face the leader, Germany's Matthias Bluebaum, in the 11th round.

Meanwhile, Aydin Suleymanli, Ahmad Ahmadzada, and Riad Samadov still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup. Each of them has collected 7 points and could finish the European Championship in the top 20.

Round 11 Opponents of Azerbaijani Chess Players:

Matthias Bluebaum (Germany) - Nijat Abasov

Baadur Jobava (Georgia) - Aydin Suleymanli

Maxime Lagarde (France) – Ahmad Ahmadzada

Riad Samadov - Vasyl Ivanchuk (Ukraine)

Gay Levine (Israel) - Mahammad Muradli

Misratdin Iskandarov - Eyal Noy (Israel)

Yan Sibel (Slovenia) – Shahin Valiyev

Umid Aslanov - Ian Klimkovski (Poland)

Mircea Parligras (Romania) - Khagan Ahmad

Shiroghlan Talibov - Andrey Bonte (Romania)

Bendegus Bodrogi (Hungary) – Suleyman Suleymanli

Vugar Manafov - Maxim Dubnevich (Ukraine)

Elmar Atakishiyev – Kristian Arseni (Switzerland)

Current standings:

Matthias Bluebaum (Germany)

Daniil Yuffa (Spain) – 8 points

Nijat Abasov – 7.5 points

Idman.biz