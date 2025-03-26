Abasov faces leader in European Championship final

Today, the European Chess Championship for men will conclude in Eforie Nord, Romania.
Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov still has a chance to climb onto the podium, Idman.biz reports.
Currently in seventh place with 7.5 points, Abasov will face the leader, Germany's Matthias Bluebaum, in the 11th round.
Meanwhile, Aydin Suleymanli, Ahmad Ahmadzada, and Riad Samadov still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup. Each of them has collected 7 points and could finish the European Championship in the top 20.
Round 11 Opponents of Azerbaijani Chess Players:
Matthias Bluebaum (Germany) - Nijat Abasov
Baadur Jobava (Georgia) - Aydin Suleymanli
Maxime Lagarde (France) – Ahmad Ahmadzada
Riad Samadov - Vasyl Ivanchuk (Ukraine)
Gay Levine (Israel) - Mahammad Muradli
Misratdin Iskandarov - Eyal Noy (Israel)
Yan Sibel (Slovenia) – Shahin Valiyev
Umid Aslanov - Ian Klimkovski (Poland)
Mircea Parligras (Romania) - Khagan Ahmad
Shiroghlan Talibov - Andrey Bonte (Romania)
Bendegus Bodrogi (Hungary) – Suleyman Suleymanli
Vugar Manafov - Maxim Dubnevich (Ukraine)
Elmar Atakishiyev – Kristian Arseni (Switzerland)
Current standings:
Matthias Bluebaum (Germany)
Daniil Yuffa (Spain) – 8 points
Nijat Abasov – 7.5 points
Idman.biz