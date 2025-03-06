Final round at Aeroflot Open 2025

The prestigious Aeroflot Open international chess tournament is set to conclude today in Moscow.

The final round of matches will determine the ultimate standings, Idman.biz reports.

In the 8th round, Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli played to a draw against Ramil Faizrakhmanov (Tatarstan). With 4.5 points, he currently sits in 49th place.

Another Azerbaijani player, Ravan Aliyev, also settled for a draw against Boris Savchenko (Russia). Aliyev has 3.5 points and is ranked 79th.

Heading into the final round, Ian Nepomniachtchi, a two-time World Championship contender, holds the sole lead with 6.5 points.

Idman.biz