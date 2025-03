The Aeroflot Open international chess tournament is ongoing in Moscow, with Azerbaijani Grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli securing a draw against Russian player Artem Pingin in the sixth round.

Suleymanli has accumulated 3.5 points, placing him 46th in the standings, Idman.biz reports.

His fellow countryman, Ravan Aliyev, is half a point behind him.

The leaderboard sees six players with 5 points, including Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia), Richard Rapport (Hungary), and Hans Niemann (USA).

