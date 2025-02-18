Mammadyarov to compete in German Chess Bundesliga

This weekend, the next round of games will take place in the German Chess Bundesliga.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, the Azerbaijani grandmaster representing the Viernheim team, will compete in this round, Idman.biz reports.

After eight rounds, the team is in fifth place with 11 points, though they have played one fewer match.

On February 22, Viernheim will face Bad Mergentheim, and the following day, they will compete against Dresden.

Viernheim's roster includes renowned chess players such as Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland), and others.

Idman.biz