19 February 2025
EN

Mammadyarov to compete in German Chess Bundesliga

Chess
News
18 February 2025 17:29
20
Mammadyarov to compete in German Chess Bundesliga

This weekend, the next round of games will take place in the German Chess Bundesliga.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, the Azerbaijani grandmaster representing the Viernheim team, will compete in this round, Idman.biz reports.

After eight rounds, the team is in fifth place with 11 points, though they have played one fewer match.

On February 22, Viernheim will face Bad Mergentheim, and the following day, they will compete against Dresden.

Viernheim's roster includes renowned chess players such as Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland), and others.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani chess player on the brink of victory in Iran
18 February 10:07
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player on the brink of victory in Iran

Rasulov secured a draw against Iranian player Arash Tahbaz
Azerbaijani chess player leads international tournament in Iran
17 February 11:26
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player leads international tournament in Iran

The prestigious Caspian Sea Cup chess tournament is ongoing in Gilan

Rasulov strengthens his leadership by defeating Armenian chess player
16 February 11:45
Chess

Rasulov strengthens his leadership by defeating Armenian chess player

116 chess players from 15 countries are participating in the competition
Azerbaijan champions determined
15 February 12:30
Chess

Azerbaijan champions determined

Today, Azerbaijan Chess Championship will conclude
Rasulov's 5th victory in the 5th game
15 February 11:50
Chess

Rasulov's 5th victory in the 5th game

Vugar Rasulov became the sole leader in the Caspian Sea Cup international tournament held in Gilan, Iran
Winner of the Freestyle Chess tournament was announced
15 February 10:31
Chess

Winner of the Freestyle Chess tournament was announced

Vincent Keymer has won the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025 tournament on Fischer chess held in Weissenhaus, Germany

Most read

F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
La Liga to feature four matches
16 February 17:14
Football

La Liga to feature four matches

24th round of matches is being played in the Spanish La Liga
Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO
16 February 14:24
Football

Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO

Ederson has set a record in the English Premier League