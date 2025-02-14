14 February 2025
Fikret Sideifzade reveals his favorite: "Mistakes like Teimour Radjabov’s make you want to throw yourself into the sea"

14 February 2025 15:00
"Shakhriyar Mamedyarov is a step ahead of Rauf Mamedov."

This is what Fikret Sideifzade, an Honored Chess Coach, shared with Idman.biz while discussing the final matches of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship.

The experienced coach evaluated the ongoing duel between Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Rauf Mamedov, which ended in a draw in the first game. According to Sideifzade, Mamedyarov holds the upper hand:

"Rauf is an experienced player, but Shakhriyar is positioned higher within the world elite. That said, it’s sports - anything can happen in a final."

Sideifzade suggested that a Mamedyarov vs. Teimour Radjabov final would have been more exciting:

"Teimour hasn't played for a long time and hasn't been focusing on chess. As a professional, he should have prepared by playing more games before the tournament. His mistake was not analyzing his games thoroughly. In fact, I wouldn’t even call it a mistake - it was a tragedy. Seeing him blunder his queen was shocking; it’s not the kind of move you expect from him. It was a severe psychological blow. People unfamiliar with the game might not grasp this, but those of us who’ve been through it understand the impact. Mistakes like that make you want to throw yourself into the sea. I believe his withdrawal from the third-place match was also due to the psychological strain. What could he say - ‘I won’t play against Misratdin Iskandarov’? This blunder will leave a lasting mark on his mind."

As the former coach and captain of Azerbaijan's women's national team, Sideifzade also assessed the women’s final:

"I see Govhar Beydullayeva as the likely champion. Gunay Mammadzada will probably take second place, while Ulviyya Fataliyeva is poised for bronze."

The second leg of the final matches will be held today, with the championship concluding tomorrow.

Idman.biz

