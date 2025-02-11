Mammadyarov and Mammadova – One step away from the final

Today, the return leg of the semifinal stage of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship will take place.

Idman.biz reports that in the men's competition, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov defeated Misratdin Iskandarov with the black pieces yesterday.

A draw would be enough for the renowned chess player to secure a spot in the final.

In the other semifinal match, Teimour Radjabov and Rauf Mammadov are competing. The first game ended in a draw.

In the women’s competition, Gunay Mammadzada will attempt to avenge her defeat to Gulnar Mammadova in yesterday’s game.

In the other match, Govhar Beydullayeva and Ulviyya Fataliyeva will face off. Their first game also ended in a draw.

