10 February 2025
EN

Anar Allahverdiyev: “Young female chess players did not meet expectations”

Chess
News
10 February 2025 18:03
21
Anar Allahverdiyev: “Young female chess players did not meet expectations”

"Currently, the situation is such that the experienced players are in the semifinals," said Honored Coach Anar Allahverdiyev in an interview with Idman.biz.

He commented on the progress of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship: "Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, and Rauf Mammadov were already considered favorites, and the course of the championship confirmed that. They are now in the semifinals. It would have been nice to see young players like Aydın Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradlı, and Ahmad Ahmadzada in the semifinals. However, all of them were defeated in the 1/4 finals. Each of them showed excellent play in a tense environment. Personally, I am not disappointed with the young players."

According to the honored coach, when evaluating the performance of chess players, the format should also be taken into account: "Previously, the Azerbaijan Championship was held using the Swiss system. In nine rounds, even if a player lost, they could still show their level. However, in the Olympic system, players don't have this opportunity. If you lose once, the championship is over for you. This format has many positive aspects, especially for the spectators. Sometimes, watching nine rounds is difficult for them. In this format, everything can change in two games. A single good or bad move can determine whether you stay in the tournament or not. Therefore, those who leave the championship early should not be considered weak. For example, we can point to chess players like Nijat Abbasli and Vasif Durarbayli. Perhaps if they had played in the Swiss system, they might have lost one game but won the remaining eight. Maybe their preparation wasn't enough for the tournament. In any case, leaving the tournament early does not indicate weakness."

Allahverdiyev also emphasized that young female players did not meet expectations in the women's competition: "As for the rating, the expected results were achieved. Strong players like Gunay Mammadzada, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva are currently in the semifinals, demonstrating their high skill levels. However, we had certain expectations from the younger players in this championship. While we didn’t see this in the men's competition, the young female chess players did not meet expectations. On the other hand, our experienced player Sabina Ibrahimova played very well. Despite not playing for a long time, her return was far from bad."

The Azerbaijan Championship will continue until February 15.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vugar Asadli: "Teimour is a strong chess player"
18:37
Chess

Vugar Asadli: "Teimour is a strong chess player"

Azerbaijani chess player reflects on performance in National Championship

Rasulov to Compete in the Caspian Sea Cup
18:04
Chess

Rasulov to Compete in the Caspian Sea Cup

Tomorrow, the international chess tournament, the Caspian Sea Cup, will kick off in Gilan, Iran

Leader in Freestyle Chess - Caruana
8 February 14:45
Chess

Leader in Freestyle Chess - Caruana

Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025 tournament on Fischer chess has started in Weissenhaus, Germany
Towards the semifinals in Azerbaijan Chess Championship
8 February 10:27
Chess

Towards the semifinals in Azerbaijan Chess Championship

The quarterfinal second-leg matches of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship will take place today
Azerbaijan Chess Championship: Quarterfinals begin today
7 February 09:45
Chess

Azerbaijan Chess Championship: Quarterfinals begin today

Knockout stage heats up as players compete for semifinal spots

Namig Guliyev: "We might not see the Mamedyarov - Rajabov final"
6 February 15:30
Chess

Namig Guliyev: "We might not see the Mamedyarov - Rajabov final"

Historic Chess Championship shows a new level of competition

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments