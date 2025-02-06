Namig Guliyev: "We might not see the Mamedyarov - Rajabov final"

Namig Guliyev, an international grandmaster, spoke to the press service of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, reflecting on the 2025 Azerbaijan Chess Championship and his match with Teymur Rajabov in the 1/8 finals.

Idman.biz reports that Guliyev emphasized that this year’s national championship stands out as one of the most prestigious in Azerbaijan's chess history:

"This is the strongest championship in Azerbaijan's chess history. It is a historic event."

Guliyev further elaborated on the distinct nature of this year's tournament:

"In previous years, there were efforts to organize such a championship, but it was difficult to bring all the top players together. It's exciting that, finally, we have this competition."

The grandmaster also discussed his 1/8 final defeat to Teimour Radjabov, one of the world's top players:

"In the first game, I had no major issues. But towards the end of the match, I made a significant mistake, which led to my loss. In the second game, I put pressure on him until the very end. Based on the overall result, I lost and ended my tournament."

He further speculated on the potential final match between Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Teimour Radjabov, stating:

"It feels like you’re playing a final when you face Rajabov. He has immense knowledge and experience. I think the final might not turn out as expected. We might not even see the Mamedyarov-Radjabov match."

Guliyev lost to Radjabov with a score of 0.5-1.5.

