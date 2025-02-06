6 February 2025
Zeynab Məmedyarova: “I faced a strong opponent right from the first round” - VIDEO

6 February 2025 14:11
26
“My opponent is a very strong chess player with an outstanding performance in recent years,” said Zeynab Mamedyarova after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Mamedyarova shared her thoughts with the federation’s press service following her victory over Ayan Allahverdiyeva in the Round of 16: “She is a promising candidate for the national team. In recent years, I haven’t been able to dedicate as much time to chess due to other commitments. However, I used my experience to gain an advantage in the games. Although I found myself in a tense time-trouble situation, my experience helped me secure a draw in the second game.”

Speaking about the next round, Mamedyarova acknowledged the strength of her upcoming opponents: “Every opponent here is strong, and I had to face a tough competitor right from the first round. Based on my past results, I have a better record against Ulviyya Fataliyeva. Regardless, I will fight until the end and see what happens.”

She also praised fellow chess player Khanim Balajayeva’s playing style: “I really like her approach—she finishes games without losing much energy. However, there are players with even higher ratings than her in this championship. That being said, I believe her playing style suits this tournament format well. This championship has featured some of the best performances in recent years, and I hope this continues in the future.”

Mamedyarova will face Ulviyya Fataliyeva in the quarterfinals.

