6 February 2025
Women's Chess Championship: National leaders advance to quarterfinals - PHOTO

6 February 2025 10:56
Women's Chess Championship: National leaders advance to quarterfinals - PHOTO

The first quarterfinalists have been determined in the Azerbaijan Women's Chess Championship.

Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Zeynab Məmedyarova, and Sabina Ibrahimova successfully advanced from the 1/8 final stage, Idman.biz reports.

Two more pairings will have tiebreaks to determine the finalists.

The championship is held under a knockout system. Opponents play two games by changing the colors of their pieces, and if necessary, a tiebreaker game is played.

Round of 16
Return Games:

Lala Huseynova – Gunay Mammadzada: 1:0 (overall score 1:1)
Govhar Beydullayeva – Sabina Rzali: 1:0 (2:0)
Maryam Aghaverdiyeva – Ulviyya Fataliyeva: 0:1 (0:2)
Khanim Balajayeva – Laman Hajiyev: 1:0 (2:0)
Malak Ismayil – Gulnar Mammadova: 0:1 (0:2)
Ayan Allahverdiyeva – Zeynab Mamedyarova: 0.5:0.5 (0.5:1.5)
Narmin Kazimova – Turkan Mamedyarova: 0:1 (1:1)
Narmin Abdinova – Sabina Ibrahimova: 0:1 (0.5:1.5)

