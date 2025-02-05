5 February 2025
EN

Winners of the Vugar Gashimov Fair Play award - PHOTO

Chess
News
5 February 2025 15:29
20
Winners of the Vugar Gashimov Fair Play award - PHOTO

The recipient of the Vugar Gashimov Fair Play Award for 2025 has been revealed at the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Idman.biz reports that the award’s founder, Gasim Gashimov, was honored at the closing ceremony for his contributions to preserving the legacy of European champion Vugar Gashimov. His efforts in organizing the Vugar Gashimov Memorial in Azerbaijan were highly praised.

A moment of silence was observed to commemorate Gasim Gashimov, who passed away last month.

The Fair Play Award, established by the Vugar Gashimov Foundation, was presented to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan) and Nogerbek Kazybek (Kazakhstan) for their exemplary sportsmanship in the main and Challenge events. The awards were handed over by Sarkhan Gashimov, Vugar Gashimov’s brother and a member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Since its inception in 2016, the Fair Play Award has been presented for the 10th time this year.

Idman.biz

Related news

Favorites triumph, Turkan Mamedyarova defeated - PHOTO
10:34
Chess

Favorites triumph, Turkan Mamedyarova defeated - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship continues
Star chess players meet with children of martyrs - PHOTO
4 February 16:47
Chess

Star chess players meet with children of martyrs - PHOTO

Emotional encounter before the Azerbaijan Chess Championship matches
Azerbaijan Women's Chess Championship begins
4 February 12:19
Chess

Azerbaijan Women's Chess Championship begins

Top players, including Gunay Mammadzada and Ulviyya Fataliyeva, face off in the 1/8 final of the national tournament

Top grandmasters battle in Azerbaijan Chess Championship 1/8 final
4 February 12:10
Chess

Top grandmasters battle in Azerbaijan Chess Championship 1/8 final

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Rajabov, and Rauf Mammadov among the leading players advancing to the knockout stage

Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”
4 February 10:51
Chess

Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”

Norwegian chess champion calls out FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich

Mahammad Muradli: "This is the most competitive Chess Championship in Azerbaijan's history"
3 February 18:05
Chess

Mahammad Muradli: "This is the most competitive Chess Championship in Azerbaijan's history"

A promising young chess grandmaster reflects on the tournament

Most read

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?
3 February 09:29
Football

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?

IFFHS reveals January’s leading goal scorers
Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag
4 February 18:07
Football

Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag

Change in midfield for Qarabag as Romao leaves for Ferencvárosi
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
3 February 11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
3 February 17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year