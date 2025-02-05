Winners of the Vugar Gashimov Fair Play award - PHOTO

The recipient of the Vugar Gashimov Fair Play Award for 2025 has been revealed at the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Idman.biz reports that the award’s founder, Gasim Gashimov, was honored at the closing ceremony for his contributions to preserving the legacy of European champion Vugar Gashimov. His efforts in organizing the Vugar Gashimov Memorial in Azerbaijan were highly praised.

A moment of silence was observed to commemorate Gasim Gashimov, who passed away last month.

The Fair Play Award, established by the Vugar Gashimov Foundation, was presented to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan) and Nogerbek Kazybek (Kazakhstan) for their exemplary sportsmanship in the main and Challenge events. The awards were handed over by Sarkhan Gashimov, Vugar Gashimov’s brother and a member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Since its inception in 2016, the Fair Play Award has been presented for the 10th time this year.

Idman.biz