Top grandmasters battle in Azerbaijan Chess Championship 1/8 final

Today, the 1/8 final matches of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship will take place among male players.
Idman.biz reports that some of the leading grandmasters will begin their participation from this stage, including Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Rajabov, and Rauf Mammadov.
The championship follows a knockout format. Opponents will play two games, changing colors of pieces, and a tiebreaker will be played if necessary.
1/8 Final - First games
Farid Abbasov – Shakhriyar Mamedyarov
Teimour Rajabov – Namig Guliyev
Mahammad Muradli – Nijat Mammadov
Vugar Rasulov – Rauf Mammadov
Vasif Durarbayli – Ahmad Ahmadzada
Vugar Asadli – Eltaj Safarli
Misrattin Iskandarov – Nicat Abasov
Aydin Suleymanli – Riad Samedov
Idman.biz