Top grandmasters battle in Azerbaijan Chess Championship 1/8 final

Today, the 1/8 final matches of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship will take place among male players.

Idman.biz reports that some of the leading grandmasters will begin their participation from this stage, including Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Rajabov, and Rauf Mammadov.

The championship follows a knockout format. Opponents will play two games, changing colors of pieces, and a tiebreaker will be played if necessary.

1/8 Final - First games

Farid Abbasov – Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Teimour Rajabov – Namig Guliyev

Mahammad Muradli – Nijat Mammadov

Vugar Rasulov – Rauf Mammadov

Vasif Durarbayli – Ahmad Ahmadzada

Vugar Asadli – Eltaj Safarli

Misrattin Iskandarov – Nicat Abasov

Aydin Suleymanli – Riad Samedov

