4 February 2025
EN

Top grandmasters battle in Azerbaijan Chess Championship 1/8 final

Chess
News
4 February 2025 12:10
15
Top grandmasters battle in Azerbaijan Chess Championship 1/8 final

Today, the 1/8 final matches of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship will take place among male players.

Idman.biz reports that some of the leading grandmasters will begin their participation from this stage, including Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Rajabov, and Rauf Mammadov.

The championship follows a knockout format. Opponents will play two games, changing colors of pieces, and a tiebreaker will be played if necessary.

1/8 Final - First games
Farid Abbasov – Shakhriyar Mamedyarov
Teimour Rajabov – Namig Guliyev
Mahammad Muradli – Nijat Mammadov
Vugar Rasulov – Rauf Mammadov
Vasif Durarbayli – Ahmad Ahmadzada
Vugar Asadli – Eltaj Safarli
Misrattin Iskandarov – Nicat Abasov
Aydin Suleymanli – Riad Samedov

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Women's Chess Championship begins
12:19
Chess

Azerbaijan Women's Chess Championship begins

Top players, including Gunay Mammadzada and Ulviyya Fataliyeva, face off in the 1/8 final of the national tournament

Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”
10:51
Chess

Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”

Norwegian chess champion calls out FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich

Mahammad Muradli: "This is the most competitive Chess Championship in Azerbaijan's history"
3 February 18:05
Chess

Mahammad Muradli: "This is the most competitive Chess Championship in Azerbaijan's history"

A promising young chess grandmaster reflects on the tournament

Eltaj Safarli: "I didn't expect it to be this difficult"
3 February 17:10
Chess

Eltaj Safarli: "I didn't expect it to be this difficult"

The 33-year-old grandmaster mentioned that his 1/16 final match was not as easy as anticipated

7 chess players qualify for the 1/8 finals - PHOTO
3 February 11:45
Chess

7 chess players qualify for the 1/8 finals - PHOTO

The first players to reach the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Men's Chess Championship have been determined

Aydin Suleymanli: “Sometimes the only thing that makes you a champion is luck”
3 February 11:15
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli: “Sometimes the only thing that makes you a champion is luck”

He was reflecting on his performance in the prestigious Tata Steel Chess tournament held in Wijk aan Zee

Most read

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?
3 February 09:29
Football

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?

IFFHS reveals January’s leading goal scorers
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
3 February 11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
3 February 17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year