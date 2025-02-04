4 February 2025
Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”

Chess
News
4 February 2025 10:51
Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has publicly criticized FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, accusing him of abuse of power, coercion of players, and broken promises.

In a social media post, the 16th World Chess Champion expressed his frustration over the situation surrounding the Rapid and Blitz World Championships in New York, Idman.biz reports.

"FIDE President Dvorkovich, in order to convince me to play Rapid and Blitz in New York, you wrote to my father on December 19: Just want to convey to you and Magnus that whatever happens between the Freestyle Chess Tour and FIDE in terms of recognition, the players will not be affected in any way. They will be able to make their own decision and FIDE will not take any negative action," Carlsen wrote on his X social media account.
You added later that day: ‘I will step down if my word will be undermined by the Council.’ By forcing players to sign an unacceptable waiver you have reneged on your promise. Will you resign?”.

FIDE recently announced that it had failed to reach an agreement with Carlsen’s Freestyle Chess Tour, as the organization refused to recognize FIDE as the sole governing body of world chess championships.

