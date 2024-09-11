11 September 2024
FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Jordan and Nicaragua

11 September 2024 10:29
15
Today, the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad begins in Budapest.

Idman.biz reports that the men's team of Azerbaijan will face Jordan in the first round.

The squads for the match have not been determined yet. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli and Muhammad Muradli took part in the team captained by Teimour Rajabov.

The women's team will face Nicaragua. The team captained by Mihail Shereshevsky consists of Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Gulnar Mammadova.

