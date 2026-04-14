14 April 2026
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Aydin Suleymanli chases leader at European Championship in Poland

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14 April 2026 11:14
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Aydin Suleymanli chases leader at European Championship in Poland

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli claimed another victory at the European Championship in Katowice, Poland, moving into the chasing pack behind the tournament leader.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Suleymanli defeated Slovakia’s Samir Sahidi in the sixth round.

With this result, the Azerbaijani now has five points and shares positions from second to 17th, ranking fifth on tiebreaks. His next opponent will be Belgium’s Daniel Dardha.

Icelandic grandmaster Vamar Vignir leads the standings outright with 5.5 points.

Among other Azerbaijani players, Read Samadov, Nijat Abasov and Magomed Muradli have collected 4.5 points each, placing 23rd, 27th and 42nd respectively. While Samadov and Abasov drew their games in the latest round, Muradli secured his fourth win of the tournament, although he also has one loss.

The European Championship consists of 11 rounds, with the top 20 players earning qualification spots for the 2027 World Cup.

Idman.Biz
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