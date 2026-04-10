Aydin Suleymanli and Nijat Abasov continue winning at the European Chess Championship

Azerbaijani grandmasters Aydin Suleymanli and Nijat Abasov continued their winning run at the European Individual Chess Championship in Katowice, Poland, and remain among the tournament leaders.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Suleymanli and Abasov secured their third consecutive victories and, with three points each, are part of the leading group, ranking seventh and tenth respectively on tie-breaks.

In the third round, Aydin defeated compatriot Read Samadov and will face Turkey’s Ishik Can in the fourth round. Nijat, meanwhile, beat Ukraine’s Sviatoslav Bazakutsa and will next take on his compatriot Roman Dekhtyarov.

A large chasing group on 2.5 points includes Khazar Babazade, Magomed Muradli, Govhar Beydullayeva and Shiroglan Talibov.

It is worth noting that Govhar Beydullayeva, the only female representative among the Azerbaijani participants in Katowice, defeated England’s Shayas Royal in the third round, despite her opponent having a rating nearly 200 points higher.

The continental championship consists of 11 rounds, with the top 20 players earning qualification spots for the 2027 World Cup.