10 April 2026
EN

Aydin Suleymanli and Nijat Abasov continue winning at the European Chess Championship

Chess
News
10 April 2026 11:09
46
Aydin Suleymanli and Nijat Abasov continue winning at the European Chess Championship

Azerbaijani grandmasters Aydin Suleymanli and Nijat Abasov continued their winning run at the European Individual Chess Championship in Katowice, Poland, and remain among the tournament leaders.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Suleymanli and Abasov secured their third consecutive victories and, with three points each, are part of the leading group, ranking seventh and tenth respectively on tie-breaks.

In the third round, Aydin defeated compatriot Read Samadov and will face Turkey’s Ishik Can in the fourth round. Nijat, meanwhile, beat Ukraine’s Sviatoslav Bazakutsa and will next take on his compatriot Roman Dekhtyarov.

A large chasing group on 2.5 points includes Khazar Babazade, Magomed Muradli, Govhar Beydullayeva and Shiroglan Talibov.

It is worth noting that Govhar Beydullayeva, the only female representative among the Azerbaijani participants in Katowice, defeated England’s Shayas Royal in the third round, despite her opponent having a rating nearly 200 points higher.

The continental championship consists of 11 rounds, with the top 20 players earning qualification spots for the 2027 World Cup.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Five Azerbaijani chess players among leaders at European Championship
9 April 11:12
Chess

Five Azerbaijani chess players among leaders at European Championship

Aydin Suleymanli tops standings on tie-breaks after perfect start
Azerbaijan players make strong start at European Chess Championship
8 April 11:11
Chess

Azerbaijan players make strong start at European Chess Championship

Ten wins from opening round in Poland as race for World Cup qualification begins
Azerbaijan to be represented by 14 players at European Chess Championship
6 April 13:06
Chess

Azerbaijan to be represented by 14 players at European Chess Championship - PHOTO

Katowice event to feature over 500 participants with World Cup qualification on the line
39 years of chess audacity: what makes Teimour Radjabov unique
12 March 17:15
Chess

39 years of chess audacity: what makes Teimour Radjabov unique

From a Baku wunderkind to captain of Azerbaijan’s national team that led the squad to European Championship silver
Azerbaijani grandmaster criticises unusual tiebreak rule at Aeroflot Open
6 March 13:59
Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster criticises unusual tiebreak rule at Aeroflot Open

Muhammad Muradli says controversial system affected final standings despite solid performance in Moscow
Former FIDE world champion Ruslan Ponomariov to compete at Baku Open 2026
26 February 17:10
Chess

Former FIDE world champion Ruslan Ponomariov to compete at Baku Open 2026

Ukrainian grandmaster confirmed for prestigious festival at Baku Crystal Hall

Most read

Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO
8 April 17:57
World football

Bayern fans charter plane to back team in Madrid clash - VIDEO

Supporters find cheaper and more festive way to travel for Champions League tie against Real Madrid
Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray
8 April 15:12
World football

Icardi hits back at critics amid scrutiny over form at Galatasaray - PHOTO

Argentine striker launches outspoken response as contract uncertainty adds to pressure
Simeone pays tribute to Lucescu after legendary coach’s death
8 April 09:55
World football

Simeone pays tribute to Lucescu after legendary coach’s death

Atletico Madrid manager recalls personal memories and lasting influence of iconic Romanian
Infantino pays tribute to Lucescu after passing of legendary coach
8 April 11:49
Football

Infantino pays tribute to Lucescu after passing of legendary coach

FIFA president honours Romanian icon and offers condolences to family