Azerbaijan players make strong start at European Chess Championship

Azerbaijan’s chess players enjoyed an impressive start at the individual European Championship in Katowice, with ten of the country’s representatives securing victories in the opening round, Idman.Biz reports.

The tournament in Poland serves as a qualification event for the 2027 World Cup, with players needing to finish in the top 20 to secure their place. Azerbaijan is represented by 13 players, and the first round delivered a highly encouraging set of results.

Among the winners were Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, Nijat Abasov, Read Samadov, Khazar Babazade, Vugar Manafov, Shahin Veliyev, Umid Aslanov, Govhar Beydullayeva and Suleyman Suleymanli, all of whom began their campaigns with victories.

Shiroglan Talibov and Ali Zuganov opened with draws, while the only defeat among the Azerbaijani contingent was suffered by Khagan Ahmad, a student of leading grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

The second round is scheduled for today, with a total of 11 rounds to be played in Katowice as the battle for qualification continues.