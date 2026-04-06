6 April 2026
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Azerbaijan to be represented by 14 players at European Chess Championship - PHOTO

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6 April 2026 13:06
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Azerbaijan to be represented by 14 players at European Chess Championship

The European Individual Chess Championship will get under way on April 7 in Katowice, Poland, bringing together leading players from across the continent, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the prestigious tournament will feature 502 players from 43 countries. Azerbaijan will be represented by a 14-player delegation, including Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, Nijat Abasov, Read Samadov, Khagan Ahmad, Khazar Babazada, Shiroglan Talibov, Vugar Manafov, Shahin Valiyev, Umid Aslanov, Govhar Beydullayeva, Suleyman Suleymanli, Ali Zuganov and Jeyhun Huseynzada.

The competition will be played over 11 rounds and will run until April 19. As well as continental honours, players will be competing for qualification places at next year’s World Cup, adding further significance to the event.

Azerbaijan’s squad combines experienced competitors with emerging talents, underlining the country’s continued strength and depth in chess on the European stage.

Idman.Biz
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