Shahriyar Mammadyarov announced the reason for relegation from the "Top-20" in the FIDE rating - INTERVIEW

Shahriyar Mammadyarov, a chess player of the Azerbaijan national team, interviewed on Idman.biz website

- "Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2023" tournament will start in Gabala on December 8. What are your expectations from the competition in which chess players from 5 countries will participate?

- Each of the tournaments dedicated to the dear memory of Vugar Gashimov was remembered with interesting moments. Strong foreign chess players, who are considered masters of rapid and blitz chess, will also participate in this competition, which is the 9th in number. For this reason, I think the tournament will be difficult. In recent years, participants have been trying their hand at rapid and blitz, not the classic type. This allows the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" to be even more different. I have won this race twice. My main goal is to win the tournament again by showing an interesting game. I will do my best for this. I wish success to all participants.

- After a long time, you have been relegated from the "Top 20" in the ranking of FIDE. How do you explain the drop to 26th place on the final list?

- I have looked at the statistics myself. I left the top-20 after the last 13-14 years. We are in the lowest ranks in the table. Of course, one of the main reasons for this is related to the age factor and physical fitness. Because inevitably, as a person grows older, he cannot remain at the same level. There were just failures. I couldn't win when I had a lot of chances. However, I do not agree with this indicator. Working on us, I am thinking of making a serious attempt to climb the heights from the middle of next year.

- But won't it be difficult to return to the position?

- Of course it will be difficult. Because over the last 5 years, my rating score has dropped from 2825 to 2723. This is a huge negative for 5-6 years and is not normal. But it happens at a certain age. I will work hard to return to the "Top-10".

- You will end the year with the rapid and blitz World Championships to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. What will be your main goal in this race?

- I want to repeat my World Championship in rapid. I don't have a title in blitz. From this point of view, I think to use my chance and sign a new success. The rapid and blitz world championship is a competition in which chess players from all countries of the world participate. It is also the last and very important international tournament of the year. That's why I think the world championship will be difficult.

- What are your plans for the new year?

- There will be a Chess Olympiad in 2024. Also, Nijat Abbasov is expected to participate here after Magnus Carlsen's official withdrawal from the Challengers Tournament. I think these two races are important in the coming year. My main goal is to regain my position in the ranking and increase my points.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz