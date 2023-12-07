President of the ACF: "This silver is equal to gold"

"The end of the year was very productive for us."

Idman.biz reports that Mahir Mammadov, president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF), said this.

He said that 2023 was a successful year for the Azerbaijani national team: "At first, 8- and 12-year-old chess players returned from the World Championship with 7 medals. There was no such result in our history. 4 of the medals were gold. Then we expected success from Ayan Allahverdiyeva. She fulfilled our trust and won the title of World Champion in U-18. Our women's national team claimed the gold medal at the European Championship until the last round. We believed we would be the first. But at the last moment, something unthinkable happened at the parallel meeting. The Georgian chess player missed the fully absorbed state and lost. As a result, we took the second place. Indeed, this is a silver equal to gold."

He called the championship and medals won by Govhar Beydullayeva and Muhammad Muradli among the youth under 20 years of age a success: "I hope that next year will be even better."



Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz