7 December 2023
EN

Participants of the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" in the II Alley of Honor - PHOTO

Chess
News
7 December 2023 13:08
Participants of the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" in the II Alley of Honor - PHOTO

The participants of the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" super tournament visited the grave of Azerbaijan's outstanding chess player Vugar Gashimov in II Alley of Honor.

Idman.biz reports that the visit was attended by the President of the Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, participants of the competition, members of the federation, chess players and representatives of the Organizing Committee.

The participants recalled their memories of Vugar Gashimov and laid flowers in front of the grave of our chess player.

President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov spoke about Vugar Gashimov’s achievements in world chess: "Vugar Gashimov's name will always be remembered. Every Azerbaijani should be proud of him. His games are a textbook for young chess players today. As long as there is chess, Vugar will always be remembered."

Grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov emphasized that those who study at the Chess Academy named after Vugar Gashimov will become participants of this tournament in the future.

Israeli chess player Boris Gelfand spoke of Vugar Gashimov’s unique playing style in world chess and expressed his satisfaction with being in Baku.
It should be noted that the 9th Memorial will be held in Gabala this time.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

President of the ACF: "This silver is equal to gold"
14:03
Chess

President of the ACF: "This silver is equal to gold"

"The end of the year was very productive for us"
Mahir Mammadov: "We believe that the tournament will be held in very good conditions"
13:24
Chess

Mahir Mammadov: "We believe that the tournament will be held in very good conditions"

The opening ceremony of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala
The logo of "Vugar Hashimov Memorial" is reflected in "Flame Towers" - PHOTO
6 December 11:25
Chess

The logo of "Vugar Hashimov Memorial" is reflected in "Flame Towers" - PHOTO

Residents of the capital will be able to watch the logo of the tournament in the evenings until December 12
The program of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial has been announced
5 December 12:56
Chess

The program of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial has been announced

The chief judge of the 9th Vugar Gashimov Memorial is the international grandmaster Ilaha Gadimova
World Chess Championship: 15 Azerbaijani representative
4 December 12:39
Chess

World Chess Championship: 15 Azerbaijani representative

The World Cup will end on December 31
Mammadyarov and Carlsen will perform for 1 million dollars
4 December 11:59
Chess

Mammadyarov and Carlsen will perform for 1 million dollars

The list is headed by Magnus Carlsen, the current title holder in both types of rapid chess

Most read

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
Azerbaijani Para judokas won 3 medals in Tokyo - FOTO
4 December 15:33
Judo

Azerbaijani Para judokas won 3 medals in Tokyo - FOTO

3 members of the Azerbaijan national team joined the fight in the J2 category
FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO
4 December 19:44
Other

FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan