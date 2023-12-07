Participants of the "Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2023" in the II Alley of Honor - PHOTO

The participants of the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" super tournament visited the grave of Azerbaijan's outstanding chess player Vugar Gashimov in II Alley of Honor.

Idman.biz reports that the visit was attended by the President of the Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, participants of the competition, members of the federation, chess players and representatives of the Organizing Committee.

The participants recalled their memories of Vugar Gashimov and laid flowers in front of the grave of our chess player.

President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov spoke about Vugar Gashimov’s achievements in world chess: "Vugar Gashimov's name will always be remembered. Every Azerbaijani should be proud of him. His games are a textbook for young chess players today. As long as there is chess, Vugar will always be remembered."

Grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov emphasized that those who study at the Chess Academy named after Vugar Gashimov will become participants of this tournament in the future.

Israeli chess player Boris Gelfand spoke of Vugar Gashimov’s unique playing style in world chess and expressed his satisfaction with being in Baku.

It should be noted that the 9th Memorial will be held in Gabala this time.



Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz