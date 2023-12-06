The logo of "Vugar Hashimov Memorial" is reflected in "Flame Towers" - PHOTO

The logo of the Vugar Hashimov Memorial, which will be held for the 9th time, is displayed in the center of Baku.

According to the information provided by the press service of the tournament to Idman.biz, the logo is reflected in one of the tallest and most magnificent buildings of the capital - "Flame Towers".

Residents of the capital will be able to watch the logo of the tournament in the evenings until December 12.

It should be noted that this year the competition will be held in Gabala for the first time. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on December 8 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center.

Idman.biz