6 December 2023
EN

The logo of "Vugar Hashimov Memorial" is reflected in "Flame Towers" - PHOTO

Chess
News
6 December 2023 11:25
The logo of "Vugar Hashimov Memorial" is reflected in "Flame Towers" - PHOTO

The logo of the Vugar Hashimov Memorial, which will be held for the 9th time, is displayed in the center of Baku.

According to the information provided by the press service of the tournament to Idman.biz, the logo is reflected in one of the tallest and most magnificent buildings of the capital - "Flame Towers".

Residents of the capital will be able to watch the logo of the tournament in the evenings until December 12.

It should be noted that this year the competition will be held in Gabala for the first time. The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held on December 8 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center.

Idman.biz

Related news

The program of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial has been announced
5 December 12:56
Chess

The program of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial has been announced

The chief judge of the 9th Vugar Gashimov Memorial is the international grandmaster Ilaha Gadimova
World Chess Championship: 15 Azerbaijani representative
4 December 12:39
Chess

World Chess Championship: 15 Azerbaijani representative

The World Cup will end on December 31
Mammadyarov and Carlsen will perform for 1 million dollars
4 December 11:59
Chess

Mammadyarov and Carlsen will perform for 1 million dollars

The list is headed by Magnus Carlsen, the current title holder in both types of rapid chess

Leman Hajiyeva became Azerbaijan Champion
1 December 14:09
Chess

Leman Hajiyeva became Azerbaijan Champion

She qualified for the World Cup
Our chess players have left the "20th" in the FIDE rating
1 December 12:31
Chess

Our chess players have left the "20th" in the FIDE rating

FIDE announced the new ranking table of chess players for December
International Chess Tournament: The Azerbaijani player was second
29 November 09:37
Chess

International Chess Tournament: The Azerbaijani player was second

Eltaj defeated the British Sohum Lohia and scored 7 points

Most read

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held
3 December 16:04
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held

The tournaments will start on December 10