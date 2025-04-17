Azerbaijani Championship medalist handed 48-month ban

Azerbaijani boxer Farid Sadygov (60 kg), a bronze medalist at the national championship, has been disqualified for four years.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by AMADA (Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency), a prohibited substance was detected in the athlete’s system.

The analysis revealed the presence of a banned substance, its metabolites, or markers. Sadygov was also penalized for the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method. Specifically, the banned substance found was "S4. Hormone and Metabolic Modulators / meldonium."

As a result, Farid Sadygov has been handed a 48-month suspension, effective from January 1, 2024.

