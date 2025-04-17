17 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani Championship medalist handed 48-month ban

Boxing
News
17 April 2025 11:54
17
Azerbaijani Championship medalist handed 48-month ban

Azerbaijani boxer Farid Sadygov (60 kg), a bronze medalist at the national championship, has been disqualified for four years.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by AMADA (Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency), a prohibited substance was detected in the athlete’s system.

The analysis revealed the presence of a banned substance, its metabolites, or markers. Sadygov was also penalized for the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method. Specifically, the banned substance found was "S4. Hormone and Metabolic Modulators / meldonium."

As a result, Farid Sadygov has been handed a 48-month suspension, effective from January 1, 2024.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani boxers visit Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent – PHOTO
16 April 16:51
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers visit Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent – PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national youth boxing team — both boys and girls — is currently holding a training camp in Tashkent
Advisor to Boxing Federation President: Major training bases planned in Ganja and Nakhchivan
15 April 17:22
Boxing

Advisor to Boxing Federation President: Major training bases planned in Ganja and Nakhchivan

The Baku edition of the traditional Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament continues to attract attention
Loren Alfonso: “Top-class organization at Silk Way Tournament”
15 April 16:27
Boxing

Loren Alfonso: “Top-class organization at Silk Way Tournament”

The world champion praised the quality of the competition held in Baku
Azerbaijani boxer: "I earned a deserved victory"
15 April 16:10
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxer: "I earned a deserved victory"

The athlete, who won a gold medal at the Grand Silk Way International Tournament held in Baku, expressed his satisfaction with the result
Aynur Rzayeva: “Losing was not an option for me”
15 April 14:47
Boxing

Aynur Rzayeva: “Losing was not an option for me”

Sharing her thoughts on the win, Rzayeva reflected on the intensity of the final match
Zeynab Rahimova: “We will achieve even greater success”
15 April 12:57
Boxing

Zeynab Rahimova: “We will achieve even greater success”

Zeynab Rahimova defeated Anja Sadvakassova of Kazakhstan in the final with a score of 4:1

Most read

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
16 April 10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene
Champions League quarterfinals conclude with notable records and firsts
16 April 12:14
Football

Champions League quarterfinals conclude with notable records and firsts

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals has officially wrapped up
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
16 April 14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”
Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?
15 April 15:30
Football

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?

The spotlight is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg as fans eagerly await to see if Real Madrid can overturn their 0-3 loss