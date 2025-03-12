12 March 2025
EN

Olympic champion arrives in Baku

Boxing
News
12 March 2025 15:08
19
Olympic champion arrives in Baku

Olympic champion Lazizbek Mullojonov (92 kg), winner of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, has arrived in Baku.

The Uzbek boxer will be conducting a training camp in our country, Idman.biz reports.

His goal during the 30-day training process in Azerbaijan is to prepare for the upcoming "Silk Road" International Tournament, which will be held in the capital.
Mullojonov will train alongside our heavyweights, Loren Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg), which will help them all prepare effectively for the tournament.

Mullojonov was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by his Paris Olympic final opponent, Loren Alfonso.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Opponent withdraws: Anakhanim Ismayilova advances to quarterfinals
17:16
Boxing

Opponent withdraws: Anakhanim Ismayilova advances to quarterfinals

Another Azerbaijani boxer has progressed at the Women’s World Championship in Niš

World Championship: Azerbaijani boxer secures dominant first-round victory - PHOTO
11 March 10:07
Boxing

World Championship: Azerbaijani boxer secures dominant first-round victory - PHOTO

Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg) dominated her Round of 32 match
Azerbaijani boxers to compete at Bocskai István Memorial
10 March 17:38
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers to compete at Bocskai István Memorial

The 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament will take place in Debrecen, Hungary

Azerbaijani boxer starts World Championship with victory - PHOTO - VIDEO
10 March 10:39
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxer starts World Championship with victory - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Women's World Boxing Championship has kicked off in Niš, Serbia
Zidan Humbatov wins Adriatic Pearl Tournament - PHOTO
10 March 09:49
Boxing

Zidan Humbatov wins Adriatic Pearl Tournament - PHOTO

The Adriatic Pearl International Tournament has concluded in Budva

Adriatic Pearl: Zidan Humbatov into finals - PHOTO
9 March 09:30
Boxing

Adriatic Pearl: Zidan Humbatov into finals - PHOTO

The semifinal bouts of the Adriatic Pearl international tournament, a World Cup-status event for young boxers, have concluded in Budva, Montenegro

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years
10 March 09:34
Football

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years

Juventus endured their worst home defeat in the league in nearly six decades