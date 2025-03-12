Olympic champion arrives in Baku

Olympic champion Lazizbek Mullojonov (92 kg), winner of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, has arrived in Baku.

The Uzbek boxer will be conducting a training camp in our country, Idman.biz reports.

His goal during the 30-day training process in Azerbaijan is to prepare for the upcoming "Silk Road" International Tournament, which will be held in the capital.

Mullojonov will train alongside our heavyweights, Loren Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg), which will help them all prepare effectively for the tournament.

Mullojonov was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by his Paris Olympic final opponent, Loren Alfonso.

Idman.biz