Azerbaijani boxers to compete at Dracula Open

The Azerbaijani national boxing team, made up of young athletes, will participate in the international tournament Dracula Open held in Romania.

The Azerbaijani team will compete with 14 athletes in the tournament, which will take place in the city of Breila, Idman.biz reports.

Head coach Elbrus Rzayev will give opportunities to the following boxers:

Bilalhabashi Nazarov and Hikmat Mammadov (both 48kg),

Nihat Gasimov (51kg),

Zidan Humbatov (54kg),

Subhan Babayev (57kg),

Bagir Amirkhanli (60kg),

Vusal Khalilov (63.5kg),

Valeh Eyvazli (67kg),

Rza Rzayev (71kg),

Abbasgulu Shadlinski and Renat Giyasli (both 75kg),

Mirjalal Miragayev (80kg),

Huseyn Huseynli (92kg), and

Mahammad Jafarov (+92kg).

Additionally, Rovshan Gadirov and Galib Abiyev will represent our country as referees during the competition.

The Dracula Open will start on February 16, and the final matches are scheduled for February 23.

Idman.biz