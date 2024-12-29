Naoya Inoue named World's top boxer in latest ranking

The best boxers in the world have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that BoxRec has published its ranking of the top boxers, regardless of weight class.

Leading the list is Japan's Naoya Inoue (55.3 kg). In second place is Saul Alvarez (76.2 kg), followed by Jermell Charlo (61.2 kg) in third.

Other famous boxers are further down the list. Artur Beterbiev is ranked 5th, Dmitry Bivol 7th, and Oleksandr Usyk 13th.

Beterbiev (79.9 kg) and Usyk (+101.6 kg) are world champions in their respective weight classes.

Idman.biz