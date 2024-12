Azerbaijan Boxing Championship: Men’s finalists and Women’s champions decided - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Boxing Championship continues with thrilling matches.

The fifth day of the competition, which features 41 teams, saw intense semi-final bouts in the men’s division, Idman.biz reports.

The finalists across 13 weight categories have been determined, with key national team members advancing confidently to the finals. Those who lost in the semi-finals secured bronze medals.

Meanwhile, the women’s championship concluded with winners crowned in two weight categories. Additionally, champions in five categories were determined in a selection tournament organized by the Boxing Federation.

The championship’s finals are set to take place today at the Boxing Center, starting at 11:00 AM, and will be broadcast live on Idman TV.

Azerbaijan Championship

Semifinal

48 kg

Bilalhabashi Nazarov (Demir Yumurg SC) – Ramal Yolchuyev (Gabala SC) – 5:0

Subhan Mammadov (Arena SC) – Hasan Malikov (Neftchi SC) – 5:0

51 kg

Tural Sariyev (Neftchi SC) – Raul Valiyev (Astara) – 5:0

Kenan Babayev (METE SC) – Yadigar Aliyev (Sabail SC) – 0:5

54 kg

Amin Mammadzada (Gizil Elcek) – Kenan Aliyev (Neftchi SC) – 5:0

Aghasalim Mustafazada (Ministry of Internal Affairs SC) – Masud Yusifzada (BFL) – 0:5

57 kg

Ruslan Gadirov (MOIK) – Zalimkhan Suleymanov (BFL) – 0:5

Kamil Babayev (METE IK) – Omar Aslanli (Sumgayit) – 0:5

60 kg

Magsud Khasmetov (MOIK) – Mahammadali Ashuraliyev (Zabit SC) – first winner

Elbrus Adigozalov (Neftchi SC) – Shamil Asgarov (Neftchi SC) – 3:2

63.5 kg

Malik Hasanov (Neftchi SC) – Elmaddin Aghayev (Shirvan) – the first won with complete advantage

Ruslan Rustamov (BFL) – Jalal Gurbanov (MOIK) – 3:2

67 kg

Nabi Isgandarov (Neftchi SC) – Mehdi Hasanov (Gizil Elcek SC) – 5:0

Zaur Gahramanov (Jenub SC) – Ilgar Salahov (Zabit SC) – 5:0

71 kg

Sarkhan Aliyev (Neftchi SC) – Shamsi Shahbazov (MOSC) – 5:0

Ziya Hasanov (Z-1 SC) – Nijat Hasanov (Gizil Elcek SC) – 0:5

75 kg

Mirsharif Kazimzadeh (Neftchi SC) – Novruzali Guliyev (MOSC) – 4:1

Farhad Sheydayev (MOSC) – Rasim Chobanly (MIA SC) – 0:5

80 kg

Murad Allahverdiyev (Neftchi SC) – Elvin Ganbarov (Neftchi SC) – did not come to the second fight

Jabrayil Yelekov (Z-1 SC) – Fagan Mammadov (Neftchi SC) – 5:0

86 kg

Seyid Seyidov (KNOUT) – Ibrahim Ismayilov (Z-1 SC) – 5:0

Heydar Mammadov (MIN SC) – Mammad Guliyev (Neftchi SC) – 0:5

92 kg

Mirkhayal Mammadov (Ganja) – Rauf Rahimov (Neftchi SC) – 0:5

Elgun Abdullayev (Ganja) – Surat Garayev (Sabail SC) – 1:4

+92 kg

Mahammad Abdullayev (BFL) – Rashid Mammadov (Z-1 SC) – did not show up for the second fight

Alakbar Alakbarov (Jenub SC) – Teymur Aslanov (DIN SC) – 5:0



Women

48 kg

Bronze medal match

Gunel Rahimova (MIA ISM) – Mehpara Mammadova (Sabail SC) – 1:4



Final

Anakhanim Ismayilova (Neftchi SC) – Lala Madatova (Z-1 SC) – 4:1

52 kg

Bronze medal match between

Sona Abbasli (Sabail SC) and Khadija Muradova (Gizil Elcek SC) - the second winner



Final

Marjona Savriyeva (MIA) – Leyla Guliyeva (Lachin SC) – 5:0

Boxing Federation qualifying tournament



Finals

54 kg

Bahiya Ibrahimova (MIA) – Nargiz Zeynalov (888 BK) – 0:5

57 kg

Aynur Mikayilova (Demir Yumurg SC) - Dilbar Zeynalkhanova (MIA SC) - the first won by complete advantage

63 kg

Lala Namazli (MIA SC) - Gizbes Isgander (Neftchi SC) - won by second place with complete advantage

66 kg

Shahla Allahverdiyeva (Sabail SC) - Melek Huseynova (Neftchi SC) - the first won by complete advantage

70 kg

Emili Rzayeva (Neftchi SC) – Aysu Kazimova (Ganja GIS) – the first won by complete advantage



Idman.biz