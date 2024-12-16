16 December 2024
Secretary General: "Bringing Khodjaev to Azerbaijan will further elevate the team's success"

"The main goal of bringing him to Azerbaijan is to further enhance the team's success and preparation level."

In an interview with Report, Naghi Safarov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, spoke about the appointment of Uzbekistani Ravshan Khodjaev as the head coach of the national team, Idman.biz reports.

Safarov emphasized that Khodjaev is one of the most experienced specialists in the world: "Uzbekistan achieved significant success at the last Summer Olympic Games. The men's team winning five out of the possible seven gold medals in Paris set a new Olympic record. Considering all these factors and achievements, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation has appointed Ravshan Khodjaev as the head coach of the national team."

Safarov highlighted that the goal for the next Olympics is to secure a gold medal: "I believe that the Olympic championship we have been waiting for and dreaming of for many years will be realized at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. As a federation, we have created the necessary conditions and provided full support to Ravshan Khodjaev in this regard. Now, it's about achieving successful results. Our hope and confidence are high. We believe we will also secure the Olympic gold."

