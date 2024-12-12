Former IBA Technical Committee Chair conducts seminar for Azerbaijani coaches and referees - PHOTO

Raymond Silvas, the former Chair of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Technical Committee, has visited Azerbaijan.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Silvas conducted a seminar for coaches of teams participating in the upcoming national championship and for referees who will oversee the matches. The seminar focused on competition preparation, rules, and handling controversial decisions, providing essential instructions to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Naghi Safarov, the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, also participated in the training.

Silvas will serve as the supervisor for the Azerbaijan National Boxing Championship, set to take place from December 15 to 20, featuring both male and female boxers.

