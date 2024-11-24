Mahammadrasul Majidov: "I proved I'm not done and can still fight"

Azerbaijan’s only three-time amateur boxing world champion, Mahammadrasul Majidov, has returned to the ring after a three-year hiatus. On September 28, at the IBA Champions Night held in Baku, the Olympic medalist of Dargin origin defeated Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Amanjolov in the +92 kg category.

– Congratulations on your victory! How did the match go for you?

– Thank you! Considering the result, it went well, though there were tough moments. My opponent was tall and well-prepared, not to be underestimated. After 3.5 years without a fight, adjusting to the ring was challenging. However, this is something I’ll overcome, and I plan to move forward. Raising Azerbaijan's flag again in my homeland was deeply fulfilling. As long as I have strength, I’ll continue to fight for my country.

– Was this your first time facing this opponent?

– Yes, I hadn’t encountered him before, even in amateur boxing. Back then, he was still very young.

– After such a long break, how did it feel to fight for Azerbaijan again?

– It was an incredible feeling. I started boxing late, at 19, but I’ve never been knocked out and rarely hit the canvas. Boxing has always been a passion, never a burden. While my health posed challenges over the past three years, I’m glad to be back.

– What caused your hiatus?

– My immune system weakened due to the intense demands of training and competing without proper rest. Additionally, my last fight left me with a fractured foot that took months to heal.

– Rumors suggested you had a car accident. Was that true?

– No, thankfully, that never happened. My issues stemmed from health challenges and mismanagement of my career.

– After three wins in professional boxing, your fourth fight ended in a loss. Did that affect you psychologically?

– Not at all (laughs). It was simply a mistake on my part. I underestimated my opponent, thinking he was weak, but his punches were powerful. Unfortunately, I fell awkwardly and broke my foot. Still, it wasn’t a psychological setback.

– What are your plans for your next professional fight?

– It depends on organizers and opportunities. Right now, I’m evaluating several offers, but my focus remains on representing Azerbaijan internationally.

– How do you view the current state of boxing in Azerbaijan?

– The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation is making significant strides under its new leadership. They’re supporting young boxers and fostering professional growth. I’m proud to be part of this team, not only as a fighter but potentially as a coach or mentor in the future.

– Are you satisfied with the support from sponsors?

– Sponsor interest depends on results. As long as I perform well, like in my last fight, I’ll attract attention. Professional boxing is as much about business as it is about sport.

– Do you think you’ve proven yourself to promoters?

– Absolutely. I showed that I’m still in good shape and ready to compete at a high level.

– Was that fight your peak performance?

– Not at all. I’d say I only used about 60% of my potential in that match.

