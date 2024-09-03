Azerbaijani boxers return from Balkans with 4 medals

Azerbaijani boxers participated in the international tournament in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Subotica, Serbia.

As Idman.biz reports, the representatives who participated in the competitions under the leadership of the national team coach Elvin Mamishzade won 3 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Abbasgulu Shadlinski (75 kg) took the second place in both competitions. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kanan Najafov (92 kg) rose to the second place of the podium. Huseyn Huseynli (80 kg) finished the same competition with a bronze medal.

