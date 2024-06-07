Azerbaijan’s qualified boxer: "I set all my focus on Olympic gold" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizde has been released. This time, the guest of the program was Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), the boxer of the Azerbaijani national team who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Hasanov talked about the challenges he suffered for the qualification he got at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, and commented on his fights. He also talked about his goals in the Olympics and disclosed interesting points about himself that he has not mentioned anywhere.

Idman.biz