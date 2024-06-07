7 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijan’s qualified boxer: "I set all my focus on Olympic gold" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Boxing
News
7 June 2024 12:25
13
Azerbaijan’s qualified boxer: "I set all my focus on Olympic gold" - PHOTO - VIDEO

The next edition of Idman Bizde has been released. This time, the guest of the program was Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), the boxer of the Azerbaijani national team who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Hasanov talked about the challenges he suffered for the qualification he got at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, and commented on his fights. He also talked about his goals in the Olympics and disclosed interesting points about himself that he has not mentioned anywhere.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lord of the European Ring - ANALYSIS
3 June 11:27
Boxing

Lord of the European Ring - ANALYSIS

The full list of male boxers who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games has been announced
Alfonso Dominguez in Paris-2024!
2 June 13:32
Boxing

Alfonso Dominguez in Paris-2024!

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Zeyneb Rahimova in the 1/4 finals of the license tournament!
1 June 11:52
Boxing

Zeyneb Rahimova in the 1/4 finals of the license tournament!

The II World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament continues in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand
Malik Hasanov: "I promise to make new history in Paris-2024"
31 May 17:34
Boxing

Malik Hasanov: "I promise to make new history in Paris-2024"

"When I came here, I promised that I would win the license"
Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record
31 May 16:17
Boxing

Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record

The Azerbaijani national team of male boxers won the 4th license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Malik Hasanov in Paris-2024!
31 May 14:12
Boxing

Malik Hasanov in Paris-2024!

The competition in Bangkok will end on June 2

Most read

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON
5 June 13:34
Football

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON

The match on June 11 will be held in Hungary and will start at 19:00
The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING
5 June 16:20
Football

The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING

A rating table of the best international goalkeepers who played in our clubs
Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO
5 June 17:11
Football

Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO

"I will do everything to wash away my sin"
Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking
4 June 17:24
Football

Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking

The 500 strongest specialists on the planet were included in the June table