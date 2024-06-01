1 June 2024
Zeyneb Rahimova in the 1/4 finals of the license tournament!

Boxing
News
1 June 2024 11:52
20
The II World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament continues in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Idman.biz reports that on the ninth day of the competition, 1 athlete of the Azerbaijan national team entered the ring.

Zeyneb Rahimova (54 kg) faced Ornella Havyarimana (Burundi) in the 1/8 finals. Azerbaijani boxer defeated his opponent 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:26) and advanced to the next stage.

Rahimova will face Aeji Im (Republic of Korea) in her next match. If he wins, he will formalize Azerbaijani next license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. The fight will be on June 2.

It should be noted that Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) will also enter the ring on the last day of the competition.

Idman.biz

