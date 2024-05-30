Shamil Asgarov qualified for the quarter-finals of the license tournament

The II World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament continues in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

Idman.biz reports that on the seventh day of the competition, Shamil Asgarov was the first to enter the ring as part of the Azerbaijan national team.

The boxer fighting in 57 kg challenged Caleb Tirado (Puerto Rico) in the 1/8 finals. The meeting ended with Asgarov's victory - 3:2 (30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 28:29, 27:30).

The Azerbaijani boxer will fight Munarbek Seitbek uulu (Kyrgyzstan) in the quarter-finals. The meeting will be on May 31.

It should be noted that Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Mahsati Hamzayeva (57 kg) will enter the ring today in the 1/16 finals.

