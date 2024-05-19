19 May 2024
EN

Usyk's victory comment: "There was a real drama in the ring" - VIDEO

Boxing
News
19 May 2024 14:34
Usyk's victory comment: "There was a real drama in the ring" - VIDEO

Oleksandr Usyk, the absolute world champion in heavyweight, retained his title.

Idman.biz reports that the Ukrainian boxer defeated the British Tyson Fury.

Usyk was declared the winner in the 12-round match. Although Oleksandr knocked out his opponent in the 9th round of the match, Fury was able to continue the match. The Ukrainian boxer commented on his victory: "Did the referees steal my knockout? I don't think about it, I won anyway. Well, maybe the knockout didn't register. I'm not worried about that. During 12 rounds, there was a real drama in the ring."

Usyk won his 22nd career victory. Fury left the ring defeated for the first time (34-1). Thanks to the victory, Oleksandr has 6 belts. He has 4 main (WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO) and 2 secondary (IBO and The Ring) belts. In 2000, Lennox became the first boxer since Lewis to win the title of absolute champion.

Idman.biz

