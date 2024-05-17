Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024: 7 Azerbaijani boxers in the finals - PHOTO

The matches of the quarter final stage of the Heydar Aliyev Cup-2024 international tournament among young boxers have ended in Baku.
Idman.biz reports that on the fourth day of the competition, semi-finalists were determined in the last 2 weight categories.
Also, semi-final matches were held in 3 weights. According to the results of the fights, 3 more boxers of the Azerbaijan national team qualified for the semi-finals, and 7 athletes qualified for the finals.
18 matches will be held on the fifth day of the traditional tournament held at the Boxing Center.
Quarter-final
60 kg
Vusal Khalilov (Azerbaijan) - Elgun Abbasli (Azerbaijan) - 5:0
Hagverdi Hasanov (Azerbaijan) - Turgay Rahimli (Azerbaijan) - 2:3
Islam Taghiyev (Azerbaijan) - Yerdaulet Shomekey (Kazakhstan) - 1: 4
Akaki Basaria (Georgia) – Islam Yermukhambet (Kazakhstan) – 4:1
63 kg
Kenan Aslanli (Azerbaijan) - Zakaria Rahimov (Azerbaijan) - won the first with full advantage
Tamerlan Mammadov (Azerbaijan) - Matsvei Mikulski (Belarus) - 1:4
Tahir Rasulzada (Azerbaijan) - Bibarys Ashirbay (Kazakhstan) - won the second with full advantage
Nika Beraya (Georgia) – Sultan Satbay (Kazakhstan) – 5:0
1/2 final
52 kg
Bagir Amirkhanli (Azerbaijan) – Raul Heydarli (Azerbaijan) – 5:0
Temirkhan Zholmakhan (Kazakhstan) – Ali Bakhishov (Azerbaijan) – 0:5
54 kg
Nurmukhammed Aldabergen (Kazakhstan) - Subhan Babayev (Azerbaijan) - won by second full advantage
Giorgi Kilasonia (Georgia) - Umar Madiminov (Kyrgyzstan) - 5:0
66 kg
Luka Mazanashvili (Georgia) – Adil Zalov (Azerbaijan) – 0:4
Valeh Eyvazli (Azerbaijan) – Raul Asadullayev (Azerbaijan) – 4:1
+ 80 kg
Muhammad Jafarov (Azerbaijan) – Daniil Koshneu (Belarus) – 3:2
Vladislav Samozhonov (Kazakhstan) – Safter Mammadzada (Azerbaijan) – 0:5
It should be noted that the tournament will be concluded on May 18.
Idman.biz