Azerbaijani boxers at the “Konstantin Korotkov Memorial”

Today, the International Boxing Tournament “Konstantin Korotkov Memorial” will start in Khabarovsk, Russia.

According to Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani national team will be represented by 6 athletes in the 5-day competition.

The coaching staff will give a chance to Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Magsud Khasmetov, Azrak Babirov (both 60 kg), Ruslan Rustamov (63.5 kg), Ilgar Salahov (67 kg) and Mirsharif Kazimzade (75 kg) in the international tournament.

In addition to Russia and Azerbaijan, boxers from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Belarus, and Serbia will compete in the memorial.

Galib Abiyev will represent Azerbaijan in the tournament as a judge.

Idman.biz