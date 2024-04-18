Mahammad Abdullayev: "If we do it suddenly, it may lose its effect in the Olympics" - INTERVIEW

20 April 2024
Azerbaijani national team boxer Mahammad Abdullayev’s (+92 kg) interview to Idman.biz.

- The European Championship starts today. We prepared for the competition in Sofia. How would you rate the gathering?

- ⁠Our training went very well. The increase in our experience of such training camps is one of the most important and fundamental factors for our physical fitness. My main goal is to go to the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in a fully prepared form.

- As an Olympian, you also have special training. What was your main focus in Bulgaria?

- ⁠In order to participate in the European Championship, I have undergone basic technical and tactical preparation. I have to use my speed properly. But after the end of the championship, I have to sit down for strong physical training and boost my base.

- What will be the goal in the European Championship?

- ⁠Participation in this competition before the Olympics is very important. Because such championships make people stronger. I believe that this will give good results and I will fight strongly. Of course, after the injuries and treatments, I will struggle a bit. But I will do my best for the best.

- ⁠Then, after the European Championship, changes are also planned in preparation for Paris-2024?

- Yes, everything will accelerate after this race. We are slowly progressing to get into full shape. Because if we do it suddenly, it may lose its effect in the Olympics. For this reason, we prepare more carefully. I believe that I will go to Paris in a very good and fully prepared form.

- Several of your opponents in the Games are already known. Which of them would you distinguish?

- ⁠All opponents are strong. There are no weak athletes in the Olympics. That's why I respect each of them. Each one should be well analyzed and fought.

- ⁠Is it too early to tell the target or is it possible?

- Of course, the dream of everyone going to this competition is a gold medal. My biggest dream is to stand on the highest podium in the Olympics. In this regard, I have high hopes.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

