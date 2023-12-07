8 December 2023
The finalists of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship - PHOTO

7 December 2023 22:44
The finalists of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Boxing Championship among man continues.

Idman.biz reports that the semi-final matches took place on the fifth day of the competition organized with the participation of 167 athletes from 41 teams.

Based on the results of 26 fights in 13 weight classes, the names of the boxers who reached the finals have been clarified. The main team members of the team qualified for the decisive battle thanks to a convincing victory. The defeated athletes were satisfied with the bronze medal.

It should be noted that the finals of the championship will be held on December 8. The decisive matches of the competition organized at the Boxing Center will start at 14:00. The finals will be broadcast live on "CBC Sport" TV channel.

Azerbaijan Championship
1/2 final

48 kg
Kardashkhan Hasanov (Aghjabedi) - Tural Sariyev ("Neftchi" SC) - 0:5
Hasan Malikov ("Neftchi" SC) - Yusif Soltanov ("Gara papag" SC) - first won

51 kg
Ali Fatullayev (Shamakhi-Ugur C) - Agasalim Mustafazade (Gizil elcek) - 0:5
Yadigar Aliyev (Sabail) - Masud Yusifzade (BFL) - 0:5

54 kg
Ruslan Gadirov (CSC) – Nihat Abdullayev (“Gizil elcek” SC) – 5:0
Amin Mammadzada (“Gizil elcek” SC) – Mirzaga Huseynli (“Cenub” SC) – 5:0

57 kg
Kamil Babayev (METE) - Shamil Askerov (Neftchi SC) - won with the second full advantage
Umid Rustamov (MIA SC) - Emil Guliyev (UGM-13) - won with the first full advantage

60 kg
Magsud Khasmetov ("Neftchi" SC) - Aslan Guliyev (Z-1 SC) - 5:0
Elbrus Adigozelov ("Gabala" SC) - Farid Sadigov ("Neftchi" SC) - 5:0

63.5 kg
Malik Hasanov (Neftchi) - Ruslan Rustamov (BFL) - 4:1
Heybatulla Hajialiyev (BFL) - Tayfur Aliyev (CSC) - 0:4

67 kg
Nabi Iskandarov ("Neftchi" SC) - Ilgar Salahov (Gabala) - 5:0
Javid Chalabiyev ("Gizil elcek" SC) - Parviz Guliyev (Aghjabedi) - the first one won with full advantage

71 kg
Mirsharif Kazimzade ("Neftchi" SC) - Nijat Mammadov ("Gizil elcek" SC) - 5:0
Elnur Abdullazade ("Neftchi" SC) - Sarkhan Aliyev (CSC) - 0:5

75 kg
Novruzali Guliyev (CSC) - Rasim Chobanli (CSC) - 0:5
Elnur Suleymanov ("Neftchi" SC) - Kamran Shahsuvarli ("Gabala" SC) - 2:3

80 kg
David Oloboye (Nakhchivan AR) – Fagan Mammadov (AzTU) – 0:5
Sarkhan Budagov (“Gizil elcek” SC) – Jabbar Ismayilov (Sumgayit) – 5:0

86 kg
Seyid Seyidov ("Gizil elcek" SC) - Vatan Huseynli (MIA SC) - 5:0
Eldar Guliyev ("Neftchi" SC) - Tural Useynov ("Neftchi" SC) - the first one won with full advantage

92 kg
Rauf Rahimov ("Neftchi" SC) - Rufat Nabiyev (MIA SC) - 5:0
Tural Hasanov ("Gizil elcek" IC) - Mirkhayal Mammadov (Ganja) - 3:2

+92 kg
Isa Sulkhayev (Zagatala) - Parviz Rasulov ("Zerbe" BC) - did not come to the first fight
Ismayil Yagubov ("Sabail" SC) - Johanes Nuriyev (CSC) - won the second with full advantage

Idman.biz

