Liberty’s playoff win overshadowed by Breanna Stewart’s knee injury

Defending WNBA champions New York Liberty opened their playoff campaign with a 76-69 overtime victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night, but the win was clouded by an injury to All-Star forward Breanna Stewart.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 31-year-old star went down with 3:01 left in overtime after scoring a layup against Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner. Stewart grabbed her left knee following the collision, made one free throw attempt, and was substituted out moments later.

“She asked me to sub her out there, and she looked uncomfortable,” coach Sandy Brondello said afterward. “We’ll just be hoping that she’ll be OK.” The Liberty confirmed Stewart will undergo evaluation by team medical staff.

Stewart finished the game with 18 points, six defensive rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 40 minutes. A two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star, she missed 13 games earlier this season due to a bone bruise in her right knee but still led New York in scoring with 18.3 points per game.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is set for Wednesday in New York, with a potential Game 3 scheduled Friday in Phoenix.

