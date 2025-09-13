Women’s 3x3 Basketball World Series in Shanghai suspended due to heavy rain

The next games of the Women’s 3x3 Basketball World Series final stage, which started today in Shanghai, have been temporarily suspended.

According to the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, the suspension is due to heavy rain in Shanghai, Idman.biz reports.

The new start time for the matches will be announced later.

Our team lost its first B-group match to Canada, defeated the Netherlands U-25 team, and will also face Romania’s “Rapid” club. The match had been scheduled to start at 16:45.

Idman.biz