Ordu signs Nigerian-American basketball player Abayomi Iyiola

"Ordu" has strengthened its roster with another foreign basketball player.
The club’s press service has confirmed this news, Idman.biz reports.
A contract has been signed with Abayomi Iyiola, a U.S. citizen of Nigerian origin.
Idman.biz
"Ordu" has strengthened its roster with another foreign basketball player.
The club’s press service has confirmed this news, Idman.biz reports.
A contract has been signed with Abayomi Iyiola, a U.S. citizen of Nigerian origin.
Idman.biz
24-year-old former Brampton Honey Badgers player becomes the latest addition to the team’s roster
27-year-old American forward with experience in the Irish championship joins the team
U-13 League mentor to gain global experience and boost national basketball development
Commissioner Adam Silver affirms broad powers to discipline if wrongdoing is confirmed
Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet