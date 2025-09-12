12 September 2025
EN

Ordu signs Nigerian-American basketball player Abayomi Iyiola

Basketball
News
12 September 2025 18:02
8
Ordu signs Nigerian-American basketball player Abayomi Iyiola

"Ordu" has strengthened its roster with another foreign basketball player.

The club’s press service has confirmed this news, Idman.biz reports.

A contract has been signed with Abayomi Iyiola, a U.S. citizen of Nigerian origin.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lankaran signs Canadian guard Ankit Chaudhary
13:59
Basketball

Lankaran signs Canadian guard Ankit Chaudhary

24-year-old former Brampton Honey Badgers player becomes the latest addition to the team’s roster
Shaki signs third foreign player Thailand Crawford
13:14
Basketball

Shaki signs third foreign player Thailand Crawford

27-year-old American forward with experience in the Irish championship joins the team
Azerbaijani coach Ilham Agayev accepted into international coaching course in Hungary
11 September 17:43
Basketball

Azerbaijani coach Ilham Agayev accepted into international coaching course in Hungary

U-13 League mentor to gain global experience and boost national basketball development
NBA launches investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer
11 September 12:12
Basketball

NBA launches investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

Commissioner Adam Silver affirms broad powers to discipline if wrongdoing is confirmed
Sarhadchi signs new basketball player
10 September 16:27
Basketball

Sarhadchi signs new basketball player

Ali Hasanov joins the team on a season-long deal
Guba signs American forward Alonzo Range Jr
10 September 14:59
Basketball

Guba signs American forward Alonzo Range Jr

The 1998-born player joins the team ahead of the pre-season training camp in Baku

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet
Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”
11 September 11:11
Athletics

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”

The sprint legend praises advancements in shoes but remains confident his 100m world record will stand