11 September 2025
EN

NBA launches investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

Basketball
News
11 September 2025 12:12
34
NBA launches investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

The NBA has retained an outside law firm to investigate allegations that Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attempted to bypass league salary-cap rules. The claims, first reported by the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, suggest Ballmer funneled $28 million to superstar Kawhi Leonard through a “no-show” endorsement deal with now-bankrupt sustainability company Aspiration.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the arrangement allegedly spanned four years (2022–2025) and was contingent on Leonard playing for the Clippers, despite no evidence of him performing any marketing or endorsement activities for the company.

Commissioner Adam Silver, addressing the situation during the NBA’s annual press conference, emphasized that if wrongdoing is confirmed, he will exercise his “very broad powers,” which include financial penalties, draft pick forfeitures, and suspensions. Silver confirmed the league hired New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation.

Silver noted he had no prior knowledge of the company or any related endorsement deal and said the investigation was necessary to ensure fairness and accountability. Aspiration co-founder Joseph Sanberg recently pleaded guilty to defrauding multiple investors, adding gravity to the allegations. Ballmer has expressed full support for the investigation, stating he wants the league to “take it seriously.”

The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement includes a Circumvention clause that forbids teams or affiliates from entering agreements where a player’s compensation exceeds the fair market value for services rendered. The investigation will determine whether this clause was violated, potentially resulting in severe consequences for the Clippers, Ballmer, and Leonard.

The NBA stresses that the burden of proof lies with the league to substantiate any charges, ensuring procedural fairness throughout the inquiry.

